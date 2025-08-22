Carly Pearce Thinks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Already Married! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Carly Pearce chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis as she and Russell Dickerson co-hosted the 18th ACM Honors in Nashville.

Carly is a Swiftie, and she said she can’t wait to hear Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl." She also thinks Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce might already be married — or at least that they should be!

She gushed, “I love Taylor Swift. Are you kidding? I feel like everyone loves Taylor Swift. She's amazing… I can't wait to hear these songs.”

When Alecia commented she thinks Taylor and Travis should get married, Carly shared, “I think they're already married. That's my theory… I think they might be… They should be. They seem very happy.”

Meanwhile, it was Carly’s fifth year hosting the award show, and she shared what makes it so special.

Pearce said, “I love this award show because there are so many people behind the scenes… whether it's a songwriter or a publisher or a manager or just any kind of mentor. They're the ones that are really being honored tonight in a big way.”

Reflecting on the honorees, Carly explained, “What I like are my peers are really having a moment of success whether it be Jelly [Roll] or Cody Johnson or Lainey Wilson.”

She called Wilson a “trailblazer” for all the awards she has won — even just from the ACM Honors alone.

Pearce also talked about her new song “Mess with Missing You” with Jordan Davis, saying, “Jordan knows how to write a hit, and I feel very lucky that he wanted me to sing that with him. I was like, ‘Thank you, Jordan.’”

As for being on the road with Little Big Town and Carter Faith, Pearce gushed that Carter is like a little sister to her.

“It's a big love fest, especially with those two artists,” she said. “Obviously, I feel like Little Big Town's been such a big influence to me, and I feel very, very responsible for Carter Faith. Like, just her artistry… I feel like I just want to put her in a box and be like, ‘You're going to be a star. Learn from us.’ I feel like Karen and Kimberly probably feel the same. Just here's all the things to do. Here's what not to do. Because we just know her talent is bigger than I think even she knows.”

Revealing what advice she gives Carter, Carly said, “I tell her to enjoy it and to not let people get in her mind… She is like a little sister to me, and I just say, ‘You are so special. You are blazing your own trail. Don't let anybody not tell you that that's working. And it's a roller coaster ride and enjoy it because you've made it to the major leagues.’”