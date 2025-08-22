Getty Images

5 Seconds to Summer singer Luke Hemmings is now a girl dad!

Hemmings and his wife Sierra Deaton welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

On Friday, the couple announced the happy news on Instagram. In a joint post, they wrote, “Our best kept secret 🤍 Written and Produced by Sierra and Luke Hemmings.”

They included a carousel of pics, including of their newborn’s feet and hands. Their daughter’s date of birth was not revealed.

The news comes as a surprise since the couple never announced that they were expecting.

Their post also included a video of Luke kissing Sierra’s baby bump.

Luke explained their decision to keep the pregnancy a secret in the comments section. He wrote, “In our perfect world, we’d keep our daughter a secret forever… for similar reasons we chose to never share our wedding photos from years ago. However, going into this next album cycle I’m very aware that her existence would inevitably leak.”

Luke and Sierra sparked marriage rumors in 2022.