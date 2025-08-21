Watch Kodi Apologize to His Exes in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 20 Trailer

During the season, Meri is hitting the dating scene, while Janelle is taking a step towards a “spiritual divorce” following a liberating trip to New Orleans. Christine and David are getting settled with their marriage, but she is “shaken” when her kids move to North Carolina, close to where Janelle resides. Kodi is dealing with the aftermath of his broken family and wants to start fresh by moving again. He meets with his exes and apologies for his mistakes.