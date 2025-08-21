‘The Pitt’ Drops Intense New Teaser Trailer for Season 2

HBO Max just dropped a first look at Season 2 of “The Pitt”!

A teaser trailer sees the staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center back in action as Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) shows up for his shift, declaring, “And so it begins.”

Fans see a glimpse of what’s in store, from a cast being removed to a bleeding man to someone giving a patient CPR.

The new season jumps ahead 10 months from the last and takes place on July 4.

“Extra” recently visited the set of “The Pitt” Season 2 and chatted with Noah and Katherine LaNasa about what to expect.

Noah described it as an “emotional” season, adding, “It’s our 250th anniversary as a country, so it’s going to be a big celebration. Lots of opportunities to hurt ourselves, and we will avail ourselves of many of them.”

“Part of coming back in a sophomore attempt is to answer that question, ‘Are you gonna be as good as the first season? Is it gonna be bigger? Is it gonna be bolder? Are you going to take it faster, funnier, or farther?’ And we just want to come back, you know, we just wanted this to feel like another day in the hospital with the characters that you identified with in Season 1,” Noah noted. “Hopeful, it’s going to feel like an old sweater you put right back on and enjoy all over again.”

As for his character Dr. Robby, he’ll be fighting some inner demons. Noah said, “Robby is aware of his demons after Season 1. How he chooses to deal with them is going to be part of the storytelling in Season 2. You know, doctors don’t always make the best patients, and they are vocationally oriented to assessing problems in other people and not really admitting to them in themselves.”

Katherine said of the season taking place on the 4th, “It's amateur hour, right? These big holidays, people are always blowing things up and falling off of stuff and so it's good… brings some lightness to different bits of the show.”

As for her character Dana, she said, “She just couldn't stay home. So, we'll see Dana back. She's a little bit distanced at first and then we'll have a journey.”

Dr. Al-Hashimi, played by “Black Bird” and “Generation Q: The L Word” star Sepideh Moafi,

The actress also teased some new characters, saying, “We have a new cast member, Sepideh [Moafi] playing Dr. Al-Hashimi, and she's a really nice addition. And we have two new med students… that offer some comic relief.”