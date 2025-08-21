Instagram

Serena Williams is opening up about her weight-loss journey.

The pro tennis player revealed to Today.com that she dropped 31 lbs. with help from a GLP-1 weight-loss medication.

Since starting the drug, Williams said her blood sugar levels and her joint pain have improved.

Serena explained on the show, “I’m on a GLP-1 through Ro.co and for me it was really about taking away that stigma, is it a lazy way, is it a short cut, why would you do that?”

Williams, who shares Alexis, 6, and Adira, 2, with husband Alexis Ohanian, said after welcoming her children, especially the second, “I was never able to be at a healthy weight that I could be at with my joints or blood sugar. It was always something that I suffered with.”

She said despite playing professional tennis and training five hours a day she would get to a certain weight and “never go below that.”

The 43-year-old emphasized, “I literally tried everything, running, walking, biking, stair climber, you name it, I did it.”

Williams was resistant to try a GLP-1 at first, believing it was a “short cut,” but eventually tried it after friends found success with the drug.

Instagram

Now, she’s partnered with Ro, a telehealth company that prescribes GLP-1’s, and her husband is on the board.

Serena also spoke with Vogue about her weight loss, confirming she is using Zepbound.

She told the mag she still works out in the gym and is eating healthy, too.

“I’m a carb girl,” she confessed, “Meat isn’t really for me. I’ve been vegan before, I’ve been vegetarian, and now I’m somewhere in the middle.”

As for protein, she shared, “A lot of black beans and pinto beans.”