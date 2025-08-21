‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Dylan Walsh & Family Involved in Scary Car Crash

Getty Images

Dylan Walsh, of “Nip/Tuck” fame, and his family were involved in a serious car crash over the weekend.

TMZ reports five people were riding in a 2022 Ford Explorer in New Jersey when the accident happened.

Rumson Police Department told the site that the SUV was driving northbound when it suddenly moved into the oncoming lane and hit a utility pole. The Explorer kept going and then hit a second utility pole.

It is unknown who was driving. Afterward, two of the passengers complained of pain and were taken to a medical center for treatment.

Walsh’s rep told TMZ, "Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care."

The rep added, "They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath."

The accident comes less than two months after Dylan, 61, lost his “Nip/Tuck” co-star Julian McMahon to cancer.

Following Julian’s death on July 2, Walsh shared a heartfelt message for his friend in a statement to the New York Post.

“Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries but this time you’ve gone too far,” Walsh said. “Let’s meet at the Biltmore, have a martini and we’ll talk this through.”