Getty Images

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, are parents!

On Thursday, the pair announced that they adopted a child together.

In a joint Instagram, they wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they continued. “And then there were 3.”

Earlier this year, Millie expressed her desire to be a mom in the near future. During an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast, she said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," Brown explained. "It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."

Last summer, Millie took to Instagram to post a cheeky pic to confirm her marriage to Jake.

Brown posted a photo of herself wearing denim shorts with the word “wifey” written across her backside, and paired the look with a white “Wife of the Party” hat.