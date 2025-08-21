Ethan James Green

The MTV VMAs are giving Mariah Carey her flowers!

The award show is honoring the singer with the Video Vanguard Award.

Along with accepting her award, Mariah will also perform a medley of her hit songs.

This marks Carey’s first time back on the VMAs stage in 20 years, after she performed a medley back in 2005.

She is in good company. Past Michael Jackson Vanguard Award winners include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, and others.

The MTV VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena and air live Sunday, September 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. Fan voting is now available. For details visit vote.mtv.com.