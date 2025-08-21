Getty Images

Rapper Lil Nas X has reportedly been hospitalized.

During the wee hours of Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was spotted on the streets of Studio City in nothing but white underwear and boots in a video obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

At one point, someone spotted the rapper on Ventura Boulevard and snapped Nas putting a traffic cone over his head. Lil Nas X reportedly said that he was heading to a party.

Sources told the outlet that Nas X’s behavior was worrisome enough for neighbors in the area to call the LAPD.

The LAPD then arrived on the scene and saw the performer, who allegedly charged at them.

According to the outlet, Lil Nas X was then handcuffed and taken to a hospital due to his concerning behavior.

Lil Nas X has not commented on the incident.

Lil Nas X recently wiped his Instagram clean and only returned on Wednesday, a day before his bizarre outing.