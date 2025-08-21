Erik Menendez Denied Release at Parole Hearing

Getty Images

Erik Menendez was denied parole at a hearing on Thursday.

Erik and his brother Lyle were convicted of the gruesome 1989 double homicide of their parents José and Kitty Menendez, but have received support from their family over the years in their quest for freedom.

In May, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic changed their sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life in prison, opening up the possibility of parole.

At the hearing on Thursday, Erik, 54, learned he was denied release after a 10-hour meeting with a California parole board located in Sacramento while he attended via video conference from San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

According to ABC 7, Parole Commissioner Robert Barton told Erik, "I believe in redemption or I wouldn't be doing this job ... but based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

He noted that the violent crime that was committed and Erik's alleged behavior in prison were both factors in the decision.

"Contrary to your supporters beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner, and frankly we find that a little disturbing," Barton said.

ABC 7 reports Erik will be eligible for parole again in three years. California Governor Gavin Newsom, however, could also step in with clemency or a pardon.

Lyle is set to meet with a parole board and learn his future on Friday.

After news broke that Erik was denied parole, a spokesperson for the brothers told People magazine, “While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for. But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon."

The statement continued, "Tomorrow, we turn our attention to Lyle’s hearing. And while it is undoubtedly difficult, we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful that the commissioner will see in Lyle what so many others have: a man who has taken responsibility, transformed his life, and is ready to come home.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman also released a statement commending the board’s decision.