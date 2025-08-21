Instagram

Kate and Jon Gosselin’s son Collin is opening up about his relationship with his siblings.

In a TikTok live video, he said, “Unfortunately, it's just not something that is easy for me to talk about. As you can see, I don't post on Instagram, I don't post on TikTok much. I'm still getting in the groove of things, but, you know, I've realized I love to share my videos with you guys.”

“I look at it more like moving forward and just kind of sharing content, and also for like TikTok at least, unfortunately, I don't talk to my siblings, and I very much wish that we did and that they knew who I actually was because we don't know each other at all," Collin revealed.

Collin is the brother of Hannah, Madelyn, Cara, Leah, Joel, Aaden, and Alexis.

Collin noted that he hopes his siblings see his TikToks.

When his parents split in 2009, Collin and his sister Hannah went to live with their dad.

Collin and Hannah have remained in contact.

He shared, “I do still talk to Hannah. I actually just texted her today, you know, she's in college doing her thing. I always say, though, Hannah's just very, like, living the life, you know, like, having fun, always doing something, so we catch up when we can."

Earlier this month, Collin posted about his broken family on TikTok. Along with posting some family photos, he wrote, "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys."

Collin has an estranged relationship with his mom after alleging he was abused by Kate in an interview he gave to The Sun in 2024.

Last year, Kate’s lawyer Richard Puelo responded to Collin’s allegations, telling Fox News, “She doesn't want to comment. Doesn’t need to. The record speaks for itself."