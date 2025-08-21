Brooke Hogan Was Told Bodycam Video Would ‘Change the Narrative’ About Hulk’s Death

Getty Images

Brooke Hogan is seeking answers when it comes to her father Hulk Hogan’s death.

Hulk, 71, passed away on July 24. Days later, The New York Post reported Hogan died of a heart attack and also had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. His cause of death was ruled natural.

Now, Brooke says she’s learned there could be more to the story.

The 37-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories, "I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing."

Hogan went on, “Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

At another point, Brooke wondered if she should question that Hulk’s primary care doctor was the one who certified his cause of death.

Brooke explained that ultimately, when it comes to getting answers, it is up to Hulk’s widow Sky Daily, adding, “I have zero control.”

Hogan added that she has shared all this with her brother Nick, who is “boots on the ground with everything.”

She also clarified that she was told an autopsy would be performed and that she does not know if or when her father’s body will be cremated.

Brooke acknowledged, “At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back.”

The former reality star stated she "will not be talking about this mystery anymore."

Brooke and Hulk were reportedly estranged when he died, and she had asked to be removed from his will.

After he passed away, the mom of two honored Hulk on Instagram, writing, “My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke added, “He used to remind me, ‘All of this is temporary and I’ll always find my way back to you.’ I truly believe that - we will find each other in every lifetime.”