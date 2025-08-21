Blake Lively’s Next Acting Role Revealed

Getty Images

Amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is returning to acting.

Lively will be starring in the upcoming Lionsgate film “The Survival List,” in which she’ll play a reality TV producer, Annie, who has been assigned to work on a new show hosted by a survival expert named Chopper Lane.

The synopsis for the rom-com reads, “When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry."

The script is written by Tom Melia.

Aside from acting in the movie, Lively will serve as a producer with “Wicked’s” Marc Platt in talks to produce too.

It is Blake’s first acting role since making headlines for her allegations against Baldoni.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.