‘The Challenge’ Alums Kam Williams & Leroy Garrett Elope

“The Challenge” stars Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are married!

Earlier this month, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Detroit.

They were joined on the special day by their two kids Kingston, 3, and Aria, 1.

Kam told People magazine, “We have been engaged for a while, and honestly we were just ready to get married already. Why wait even longer planning a huge, elaborate wedding? We knew an elopement style was for us. I didn’t want to be stressed. At first, we considered Chicago because we love the city and it’s such a fun mini-getaway from Michigan. But with two kids, staying in-state was way easier and less stressful logistically."

They opted to elope without their friends knowing. Williams explained, “Any time something felt stressful, I knew it wasn’t for us, so we dropped it. We decided to keep it easy and stay close to home. We kept it super simple: pick a date, choose outfits, book the location. I handled our daughter’s outfit, Lee handled our son’s, and that was that, stress-free."

She added, “I’ve never been the huge, dream-wedding type. I envisioned something stress-free, no heavy planning, simple, and perfectly us. In a few years, I’d love a small, intimate vow renewal with our closest family and friends. But this moment, our elopement, was just for us, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

The couple went “less traditional,” but “kept the elegance.” Referencing Leroy and Kingston’s decision to wear Jordan 1 sneakers, she emphasized, “A lot more of our family’s personality.”

For their wedding, Kam wore a For Love & Lemons dress, Jimmy Choo pumps, and a veil from Ofrenda Studio.

She walked down the aisle to Luther Vandross’ hit song “Here and Now.”

Kam gushed, “[Our wedding was] real, fun, loving, perfect… and very us. It was intimate and personal. There was laughter, happy tears and that warm feeling of knowing you’re exactly where you’re meant to be, just the four of us, making this moment ours."

As for the importance of marriage, they said, “Having a partner for life, taking vows before God, and being loyal and committed to each other with our flaws and all."

In 2017, Kam and Leroy met before filming “The Challenge: Vendettas.” She shared, “During the two to three months of filming, we made it to the end and really got to know each other. We’ve been connected ever since."

Two years later, they made it Instagram official.

In 2022, Leroy popped the question to a pregnant Kam.