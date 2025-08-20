'Splitsville's' Dakota Johnson Has Never Had 2 Guys Fight Over Her: ‘I Wish’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson stunned in silver Gucci at the L.A. premiere of “Splitsville,” her new unromantic comedy that explores marriage, infidelity, and open relationships.

She chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, saying co-star Kyle Marvin got quite comfortable being naked on set.

Johnson explained, “It was a prosthetic penis, so he felt like he was wearing pants, I think. And so he would just be like standing around naked. “

She teased, “That's kind of the image that's ingrained in my brain now.”

Johnson's character Julie has to men fighting over her, so has that ever happened to Dakota in real life? She told Terri, “No, not to my knowledge. I wish.”