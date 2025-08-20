Getty Images

“Silver Spoons” star Ricky Schroder is a married man!



Last month, Schroder tied the knot with fiancée Julie in a beach wedding but didn’t reveal the news until now.

He told TMZ that they held a wedding at the Four Seasons in Cabo San Lucas on July 9.

Ricky and Julie got their marriage license a week before the wedding.

On Wednesday, the couple shared some wedding photos on Instagram. They quoted the Bible, writing, “Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder - Matthew 19:6.”

Ricky commented on the post, writing, “I didn’t want the evening to ever end…so I married you 🌸.”

They met through mutual friends.