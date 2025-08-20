Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Role Sparks Oscar Buzz

This is our first look at Jennifer Lopez’s big-screen return, and it is already generating Oscar buzz.

She stars in the musical movie “Kiss of the Spider Woman” with Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, taking on the role Chita Riviera made famous on Broadway.

Back in January, Jennifer stunned in a sparkly spider web-inspired Valdrin Sahiti lace gown at the Sundance premiere.

Lopez told The Associated Press on the red carpet, “I had never seen ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ onstage. I had never seen the movies from the ’80s… When I read it, I was just like, ‘I can’t believe I was laughing. I was crying, I was reading it out loud, and I knew it was something like I had been waiting for my whole life, a role like this.”

After the movie received a standing ovation at the Park City Eccles Theatre, J.Lo had to fight back tears.

She told the audience, “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [‘West Side Story’] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it.”