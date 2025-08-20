Getty

Jay Cutler, 42, is hitting back at ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s claims that she didn’t receive a penny when they divorced.

On June 18, Kristin, 38, spoke out on Episode 3 of “Honestly Cavallari,” insisting, “I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up. Thank you.”

Cutler disagrees.

During the Aug. 14 episode of his “Take It Outside” podcast, he told co-host Sam Mackey, “Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny.’ Okay. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years.”

According to Spotrac.com, he made around $122 million in the NFL.

He went on, “So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there’s a judge. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer and then you go to court and there's a judge. In the state of Tennessee, if we would have went to the judge and been like, ‘Hey, he's going to keep every single dollar over the past seven years and you're going to get nothing.’ There's not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that.”

Cutler also pointed out that he and Kristin both had lawyers going to bat for them. “Is her lawyer really going to be like, ‘Fine, you get zero dollars. He gets to keep all the money that was made over the seven years.’ Absolutely not.”

He said the settlement was a “very, very big number,” and likely referencing Cavallari’s company “Honest James,” he said she got to keep her company, “which was also a marital asset because it was created during the marriage.”

Jay alleged, “It's irresponsible. I think it's reckless. I think it's borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. It's insanity and it's completely false, completely, completely untrue. It is. It just is. I've got a divorce decree. I've got something that's signed by the judge. It's like 67 pages or something. It says exactly. Says the number breakdown. I'm not going to get into those exact numbers, but I can guarantee you it's definitely not zero.”

Sam asked if the number was something a person could live comfortably on for the “rest of your life?”

Cutler replied, “Without a doubt.”

Cavallari has not publicly responded to Cutler’s comments, however a source told People magazine, that Jay’s stance was “a standard gaslighting tactic from a known narcissist.”

The insider insisted, “His answer was manipulated into something completely different than what Kristin was initially saying.”

Kristin and Jay became engaged in April 2011 after a year of dating, split up, got back together, and were wed in 2013. They split in 2020 and finalized the divorce in 2022.

The exes share children Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9.

In June, "Extra" caught up with Kristin, who revealed what she's looking for in a man.

She shared, “My ideal guy would be 45, not famous, whatsoever. Maybe he owns a construction company in Tennessee.”

"A little bit older, has maybe a couple of kids that are also a little bit older, maybe they're going to college soon," Cavallari elaborated.