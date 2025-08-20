Gigi Hadid Goes Without Underwear for Racy V Magazine Feature

Luigi & Iango

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is stripping down to just her bra for a new V magazine feature.

For the V156 Fall Preview 2025 issue, Hadid wore looks from the Miu Miu Fall 2025 collection.

In one photo, Hadid wore a cone-shaped bra with a Miu Miu bag covering her naughty bits.

Luigi & Iango

For the shoot, Gigi went back to the ‘50s and ‘60s, channeling fashion icons like Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn, Jean Patchett, Peggy Moffitt, Dovima, Donyale Luna, and Twiggy.

Hadid was photographed by Luigi & Iango and was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Hadid’s V156 issue hits newsstands September 4 and is available to pre-order at Vmagazine.com!