‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite to Benefit James Van Der Beek & F Cancer

The cast of “Dawson’s Creek” is getting back together for one night only.

Variety reports the stars will reunite on September 22 for a live table of the pilot read benefiting co-star James Van Der Beek and F Cancer. Last November, James announced he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps will all be there.

Variety points out that Philipps, Smith and Monroe were not in the pilot, but will read other parts instead.

The reunion will take place at Richard Rodgers Theater in NYC and tickets go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Pick them up at Broadway Direct.

Michelle Williams, who is helping produce the event with her husband Thomas Kail and others, said in a statement, “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ feel the same way.”

Show creator Kevin Williamson, who is also producing the event, added, “I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our ‘Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night. ‘Dawson’s Creek’ changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

“Dawson’s Creek” aired from 1998-2003.

