Dakota Johnson on ‘Splitsville’ Co-Star’s ‘Really Ridiculous’ Prosthetic Penis (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are dishing on their new comedy “Splitsville,” which centers on two couples whose friendship erupts into conflict when the husband of the divorcing couple sleeps with the wife of the open-marriage couple.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Dakota and Adria about the flick, which includes a a full-frontal scene for their co-star Kyle Martin, who wore a prosthetic penis.

According to Dakota, Kyle was “so comfortable” being nearly nude on set. She shared, “When Kyle’s character is naked, he had a prosthetic penis. He like felt like he was wearing clothes, so he forgot that what he looks like to everyone is somebody completely naked, just standing…. He’d like come over to ask a question or like talk about something and he’d just be completely butt naked, but he felt like he was wearing shorts.”

The two women also reflected on if the movie changed their views on monogamy and relationships.

The movie didn’t change their perspective, with Dakota stressing, “The importance of the film is that there are so many different kinds of relationships and so many different kinds of relating to each other in love. If you can do that without hurting other people, cool. In our movie, everyone’s hurting.”

Adria shared her take, saying, “To each their own and I mean, I’m not one to judge and think everyone just should do what feels right for them and like Dakota said in our movie, everyone’s hurting. I think if as long as you do things and you don’t hurt people, I mean, it’s your life.”

Both were drawn to the wild, weird, and unique tone of the comedy in the film, which Dakota described as “an ugly romantic movie.”

Adria dished on her character Ashley, saying, “I loved how little she knew about herself and that was pretty fun for me to play… We kind of meet her and she makes this big decision of, you know, getting a divorce because she doesn’t really know what she wants. She doesn’t really know where she’s going, but yet she’s a motivational speaker and preaches all this stuff to so many people, but she has no idea where her life is sort of going.”

Dakota enjoyed playing a character who was “pretty miserable.” She explained, “[Julie]’s really just like at a place in her life where she is so frustrated with how people are behaving that she… makes decisions that are maybe quite selfish and still don’t fulfill her.”