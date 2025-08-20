Colton Underwood & Kaitlyn Bristowe Say Virgins Get Freaky on ‘Are You My First?’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe chatted with “Extra” about hosting the groundbreaking new dating experiment “Are You My First?”

The show assembles a group of 21 virgins to search for intimacy, love, and maybe even their first!

Kaitlyn dished on helping guide the contestants, saying, “It was really important for both of us to not only be hosts of the show, but to also be mentors to them and to be there for them no matter what. Whatever they needed, whether it's advice, a shoulder to cry on, they don't understand how TV shows work. We were like, ‘Let's break down that wall… and not just be hosts.’”

Colton added, “What we wanted to do from the very beginning was just let them know that we were here for them. We've been in their position before. We were 100 percent accessible at any time during the process.”

Underwood said his own experience as a virgin on “The Bachelor,” plus his subsequent journey of self-discovery and coming out as gay, made it a perfect fit.

He shared, “The further along we got in the conversations of what the show was looking like, the more personal it became for me, just because of my story and like my journey with my own virginity, also just my sexuality, trying to figure everything out. I wish there would have been a safe space like this for me to date and explore without the pressure and the stigma that is around virginity.”

Colton also dished on, "Happy endings for couples, happy endings for individuals. happy endings for self-discovery and standing up for themselves for the very first time. Happy ending triangles, all sorts of things... we thought at one point we might have a throuple on our hands."

Bristowe quipped, "The virgins get freaky."

Kaitlyn also talked about dating since calling off her engagement to Jason Tartick two years ago, saying, “I think a lot of people find dating right now really challenging.”

Bristowe wondered, “I don't know if my standards have gone up or I feel like I can do life by myself,” adding that she does know what she deserves and what she can bring to the table.

One thing is for sure — Kaitlyn isn’t interested in a dating show. “I would never date in the TV space again. I mean, never say never, but I I'm 99.9% sure.”

Although she did have this plea, “If I am still single in 20 years, put me as the Golden Bachelorette. Please, God, if I can't find somebody by then.”

Plus, Colton gushed over being the father of almost 1-year-old son Bishop with husband Jordan Brown and how it's made him a better person.

“It's so surreal that my little boy is going to be 1 coming up, and it's been such a great year,” Underwood said, adding, “Having Jordan and Bishop and our family unit has really changed even, like, how I work and how I operate and what I share… There is a push-pull now, right?”

Colton shared, “Bishop has made me a better man. He's made me a better husband. It's an honor to be his father.”