Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter Savannah remembered her father in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Blackstock, 48, passed away on August 7, following a three-year battle with melanoma.

Savannah, 23, shared photos of her dad, and posted, “My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day. “

She also wrote about his faith, adding, “Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus. He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together. He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”



Savannah continued, “I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel. I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind. ❤️”

Just one month before Brandon passed away, Savannah announced she was pregnant with her second child. She is already the mother of a son, Luke, with husband Quentin Lee.

Blackstock shared Savannah and her brother Seth, 18, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. They married in 1999, but eventually divorced.