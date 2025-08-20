Bachelor Nation’s Jamie Gabrielle Engaged to BF Steven Rozenfeld

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” alum Jamie Gabrielle and her boyfriend Steven Rozenfeld are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Wednesday, the couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram.

Along with some beach proposal photos, she wrote on the social media platform, “yes, always 🤍 8.16.25.”

Steven got down on one knee with a “Marry Me” sign in the background.

Rozenfeld shared his own engagement photos with some where they are joined by close friends and family on the beach after she said yes.

Steven enlisted the help of photographer Matias Gonzalez to capture the special moment.

Gonzalez wrote on Instagram, “It was truly a blessing to be part of this beautiful and unforgettable moment for such an amazing couple. My heart is full of gratitude — thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcomed, surrounded with love, and part of this special day 💕.”

The engagement comes more than a year after they started dating.

In July 2024, Jamie posted a selfie with Steven, writing on Instagram, “6 months with you.”

Four years ago, Jamie was paired with Trevor Holmes on “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,” but they split soon after the show.

At the time, she shared on Instagram, “I fell in love on a reality tv show, which if you had told me that a year ago, I would have never believed you. Sometimes things don’t always go the way you want them to, or the way that you thought and hoped things would be...but such is life. I believe I don’t ‘owe’ anyone anything and this is my life, but yes I am not in a relationship.”