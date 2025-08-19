Giveaways August 19, 2025
Win It! An ‘Elio’ Digital Code
“Elio” is coming home!
The Disney and Pixar movie arrives to digital retailers on August 19 via platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home and September 9 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
And don’t miss this… “Extra” is giving a digital code to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win.
In the movie, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.
*The digital codes can only be used in the U.S.
Form expires on September 02, 2025.