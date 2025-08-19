Tamar Braxton Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ & Was ‘Found in a Pool of Blood’

Getty

Tamar Braxton, 48, is lucky to be alive after she was found in a pool of blood over the weekend.

The reality star shared on Instagram Stories, “I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak. I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.”

She continued, “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. 💔💔the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔.”

Instagram

Tamar included this scary revelation, “I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”

Braxton set the post to the song, “Spirit Lead Me" by Clavier.

She also posted the Bible verse Proverbs 31about a woman of noble character.