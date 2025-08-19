Shirtless Post Malone Flaunts Tattooed Torso in SKIMS Underwear Campaign

Theo Wenner

Post Malone is stripping down for a new SKIMS campaign!

Malone was photographed by Theo Wenner, who went for a “rugged” vibe.

In one of the campaign photos, Posty is wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and briefs while showing off his tattooed torso.

In a press release, Malone said, “I’m all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear. These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I’ve always been into camo.”

Theo Wenner

In her own statement, SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian gushed, “Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign. This launch is a big moment for us, not only because we’re expanding our menswear line, but also because we’re introducing our new heavyweight fleece, which takes comfort and quality to the next level. Having Post lead the campaign just felt like the perfect fit.”

In a recent interview with GQ, Posty opened up about the shoot, saying, “It was really a lot of fun, it made me feel like a handsome son of a b*tch.”

Post Malone admitted that it was somewhat “terrifying” to shoot, explaining, “I’ve never done anything like that. It’s like a Sasquatch sighting, essentially, is what it feels like. Everyone’s going to call it in to the cops and say, ‘We saw Bigfoot out here.’ Or, Averagefoot. Sorry.”

As for how he prepped for the shoot, he revealed, “Just a lot of fried chicken. I tried to bulk up a little bit. But it didn’t work.”

Theo Wenner

The new SKIMS collection is available August 21.

Just days ago, Post Malone posted a shirtless photo of himself onstage. He tagged photographer Adam DeGross.

Years ago, Posty opened up about his weight-loss journey, revealing during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that he had shed some weight by just removing soda from his diet.