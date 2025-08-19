Noah Wyle Teases Dr. Robby Dealing with His Demons in ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Warrick Page/Max

Noah Wyle is hard at work on the second season of “The Pitt.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Noah on the set of “The Pitt,” with filming underway for Season 2.

He reacted to the show’s 13 Emmy nominations for Season 1, including his nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, his first nomination in 26 years, which is something he said he wasn’t sure would happen again.

Noah said, “It feels incredible. The 13 nominations is extremely gratifying, and to have them spread over so many different departments is really reflective of the way that we make this show, which is very communal and very collegiate.”

Wyle is planning to take his wife as his date to the Emmys.

Noah called the show “a love letter crafted to first responders,” adding, “Getting their seal of approval and having them say that they felt seen and heard was the best response we could have hoped for.”

Wyle teased what’s in store for Season 2, which takes place over Fourth of July weekend.

He described it as an “emotional” season, adding, “It’s our 250th anniversary as a country, so it’s going to be a big celebration. Lots of opportunities to hurt ourselves, and we will avail ourselves of many of them.”

“Part of coming back in a sophomore attempt is to answer that question, ‘Are you gonna be as good as the first season? Is it gonna be bigger? Is it gonna be bolder? Are you going to take it faster, funnier, or farther?’ And we just want to come back, you know, we just wanted this to feel like another day in the hospital with the characters that you identified with in Season 1,” Noah noted. “Hopefull, it’s going to feel like an old sweater you put right back on and enjoy all over again.”

As for his character Dr. Robby, he’ll be fighting some inner demons. Noah said, “Robby is aware of his demons after Season 1. How he chooses to deal with them is going to be part of the storytelling in Season 2. You know, doctors don’t always make the best patients, and they are vocationally oriented to assessing problems in other people and not really admitting to them in themselves.”

Wyle also weighed in on how things have changed since he starred on his first medical show “E.R.” He commented, “A lot of the lingo’s changed. You know, a lot of the drugs have been updated. A lot of the procedures have changed. The environment hasn’t changed, some things are the same, but I felt like I had to learn a little bit along with everyone else.”

Noah recently threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game, which he said was a bucket list item as an Angeleno.