Michelle Williams Confirms She Welcomed Baby #4: ‘Miracle’

Getty Images

Michelle Williams, 44, is opening up about her newborn baby for the first time.

Back in April, reports circulated that Williams and husband Thomas Kail had welcomed a child via surrogate. The couple already has two young children, and Michelle is also the mother of Matilda, 19, with her late ex Heath Ledger.

For the first time, Williams confirmed the baby news while visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

When guest host Tiffany Haddish commented that Michelle didn’t look like she’d just had a baby, Williams responded, "Then I've got to give a big shout-out to Christine, because this last baby did not come through my body. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine."

Michelle added, "Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home."

Williams deadpanned, "Everything's good and under control. I'm the adult,” adding with a smile, "I'm trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance.”

The “Dying for Sex” star went on, "I hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I'm just wondering when. Because I'm a working mom. Like, I already have the guilt, and I don't want to take more time away from them, but I understand, like, I need to fill up the tank.”

She joked she had finally “figured it out,” explaining, "It's by visiting our fine local establishments of government bureaucracy."

Using the example of visiting the Social Security office, she said, "And then here's how it goes: I recommend a midday appointment because it's a little bit more crowded. And then you can claim your rightful place at the back of the line where they will let you wait in complete silence for at least one hour."

Michelle went on, "There is free seating for all. It's like... Bring, like, a nail file and, like, a to-do list and, like — check, check, check. You know what I mean?"

The actress pointed out she had “an adult conversation” with an employee while she was there, and shared this trick: "If you want a pro hack tip, don't double-check your paperwork because you might have to go back."

