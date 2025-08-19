Madison Beer & L.A. Chargers QB Justin Herbert Spark Dating Rumors

Backgrid

Madison Beer, 26, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, 27, have everyone talking after he was spotted on the set of a shoot in L.A.

Madison was at an all-day shoot at a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood when Herbert arrived around 4:30 p.m. Photos show the singer introducing the athlete to those on set. Beer and Herbert later left in his car.

In the photos, Madison wears a white nightgown while holding a gold heart locket as she chats with Justin. In other photos, she wears a white corset and angel wings.

Backgrid

Madison and Justin could be the next high-profile couple in the NFL world, following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.

Beer shot to fame more than 10 years ago when Justin Bieber shared a video of her performing a cover of an Etta James song. Herbert was drafted to the Chargers in 2020.