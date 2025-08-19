‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell’s Autopsy Reveals His Health Struggles

Disney

Months after his death, new details have emerged about “Lilo & Stitch” actor David Hekili Kenui Bell’s health.

According to the autopsy report obtained by People magazine, Bell suffered from “pathological diagnoses” including acute respiratory failure, sepsis, hypertensive/atherosclerotic heart disease, and morbid obesity.

The autopsy revealed that Bell was also dealing with stasis dermatitis and edema.

The report stated that Bell “complained of difficulty breathing” before dying. It also indicated that defibrillator and airway resuscitation efforts were attempted but ultimately failed.

A toxicology report determined that Bell had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The autopsy was performed on June 19. While his cause of death is still undetermined, his death investigation has been completed.

Bell’s funeral service was held at Annunciation Catholic Church on August 9.

David’s sister Jalene Kanami Bell confirmed his death in June at age 57.

She wrote on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”