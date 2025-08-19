‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Case

Getty Images

Jasveen Sangha aka the Ketamine Queen has agreed to a plea deal in the case of Matthew Perry’s death.

On Monday, Sangha agreed to plead guilty to five federal criminal charges, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine leading to death or serious bodily injury.

In a statement to USA Today, Sangha’s lawyer Mark Geragos said, “She’s taking responsibility for her actions."

In a separate statement, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of California said, “Upon entering her guilty plea, Sangha will face at her sentencing hearing — which is expected to occur in the coming months — a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on the drug-involved premises count, up to 10 years in federal prison for each ketamine distribution count, and up to 15 years in federal prison for the count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.”

The news comes less than a month after Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a physician charged in connection with the “Friends” star’s death, appeared in court and entered a guilty plea for four counts of distributing the drug.

It was reported in June that Plasencia had accepted a plea deal. TMZ reports that in exchange for changing his plea from not guilty to guilty, feds dropped three distribution charges and two counts of falsifying records.

Sangha and Plasencia initially pleaded not guilty before striking a deal with prosecutors.

According to the United States Attorney’s press release, Sangha was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

In October, Dr. Mark Chavez, another physician charged in the case, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

He accepted a plea deal and was said to be “incredibly remorseful” after allegedly being contacted by Dr. Plasencia.

Filmmaker Eric Fleming has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

In Sangha’s plea agreement, the Department of Justice wrote, “In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.”