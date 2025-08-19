Getty Images

Justin Baldoni’s legal team is clapping back at “It Ends with Us” co-star Isabela Ferrer’s harassment claims.

In a new court filing, obtained by "Extra," Baldoni’s lawyers wrote, “We write in response to Isabela Ferrer's opposition to the Wayfarer Parties' motion to serve her by alternative means. The opposition is primarily an inappropriate attack upon Mr. Baldoni and his counsel … and irrelevant to whether Ms. Ferrer should be served via alternative means."

Last week, Baldoni’s team filed a motion claiming that Ferrer was unreachable and unresponsive to his subpoena request.

Ferrer’s team then accused Baldoni of engaging in “bad faith tactics” and claimed that his motion filing had the “aim of harassing” her, but his team is arguing while referencing her lawyer Sanford Michelman, “In July 2025, the Wayfarer Parties subpoenaed Ms. Ferrer for documents she either neglected to produce or were not requested by Ms. Lively's subpoena. The Wayfarer Parties twice requested that Mr. Michelman accept service of their Subpoena."

The letter added, “Mr. Michelman ignored the Wayfarer Parties' requests. Instead, Mr. Michelman prepared and filed a robust 'opposition' to the motion for alternative service… without explaining why he refused to accept service of the Wayfarer Parties' Subpoena or why his client is so reticent to testify."

According to Baldoni’s team, they were directed to Ferrer’s agent in matters relating to the subpoena.

His team noted, “Naturally, we deemed Ms. Ferrer's counsel (and not her talent agent) as the appropriate person with whom to communicate concerning the Subpoena."

Baldoni’s team insisted that Lively, who “first subpoenaed” Ferrer, “should not be permitted to obtain discovery from Ms. Ferrer, while Ms. Ferrer and her counsel frustrate all effort by the Wayfarer Parties to obtain the discovery critical to the preparation of their defense."

Due to the circumstances, Baldoni’s team is asking that “none of the parties will use any communication to, from or concerning Ms. Ferrer, or any testimony from her, in any manner."

To date, Ferrer has not responded back to Baldoni’s letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman.

In her recent court filing, her legal team claimed that Baldoni and his team acted “inappropriately” with her after she received a subpoena from Blake Lively’s team in connection with the legal battle.

According to the docs, Ferrer reached out to Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios to cover her legal bills, citing a clause in her acting contract, after being subpoenaed by Lively’s legal counsel.

The docs state, “It Ends, LLC has not honored its obligations.”

According to Ferrer, Baldoni’s company would only agree to pay her legal fees if she were to “relinquish control of her response to the Lively subpoena to Wayfarer.”

The docs claim, “From that point forward, Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control, and otherwise act inappropriately toward Ms. Ferrer.”

Ferrer’s lawyers attacked Baldoni’s motion, calling it “yet another attempt to manipulate the press, to create havoc on a young, up-and-coming and talented actress and to violate this Court’s policies on the publishing of non-party personally identifying information."

The docs state, “Unfortunately, the Motion is just the latest in a broader pattern of conduct by Baldoni to bully Ms. Ferrer. While Ms. Ferrer will faithfully comply with her legal obligations under any subpoena, summons or court order, she obviously will not be intimidated or extorted by any party to otherwise participate in the proceedings."

Blake and Justin are scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed.