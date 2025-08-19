Details About Brandon Blackstock’s Private Celebration of Life

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Brandon Blackstock died at age 48 after a private three-year battle with melanoma.

Days ago, Blackstock’s inner circle remembered him at a celebration of life.

A source told Us Weekly, “Brandon’s closest friends and family gathered over the weekend for a few days to celebrate his life in the place he loved most. It was very private. His partner, Brittney [Marie Jones], his family and his closest friends spent time at his home sharing memories of Brandon and remembering how much he meant to them.”

“It was sad and there were tears, but there were also a lot of laughs remembering Brandon’s pranks and sense of humor,” the source elaborated. “It was special for everyone to spend time in Montana walking and hiking the roads Brandon loved so much, and to gather at his home to remember him.”

Shane Tarleton was one of the guests in attendance.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, he posted a pic of people sitting by a firepit. He wrote, “@brandonblackstock would’ve loved this night so much. So many of his fav people in his backyard around a campfire at sunset.”

Hairstylist Amanda Craig shared her own Instagram Story, posting a pic of and her husband with some hills in the backdrop. She wrote, “We understand why you loved it here so much. Celebrating your wonderful life over the weekend was a true gift. We love you BB!”

A source recently opened up on Blackstock’s final days at his Montana ranch.

They told Us Weekly, “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it.”

They went on, “Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana. He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar. Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him.”

The insider claimed that Blackstock’s health “took a very bad turn” this year and he was “focusing on his treatment.”

The source noted that Brandon “spent a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before.”

Brandon and his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson shared two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9. He is also the father of daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, with ex Melissa Ashworth.

The insider noted that Savannah was “with him almost all the time” in his final year, saying, “She has been having an incredibly difficult time. They were very close. Everyone is in shock.”

“Brandon was traveling and doing things,” the source emphasized. “Even a few months back he looked okay. He looked thin but he looked like himself. No one can believe it.”