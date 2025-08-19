Instagram

Ariana DeBose is mourning the loss of her mother Gina, who has died at 57.

DeBose shared a heartfelt tribute to her mom on Instagram, writing, “At 10:28 am on August 17th my gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother - Gina Michelle DeBose - passed away due to complications with stage 3 ovarian cancer.”

Ariana continued, “I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past 3 years. She was 57 years young.”

The actress described her mom as her “my favorite person, my biggest fan and toughest critic.”

Gina was also her “best friend.”

The Academy Award winner went on, “She was my date to every important moment in my professional and personal life - and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It had always been the two of us for as long as I can remember. Through lean times, and there were many of those & green times. She fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education and every opportunity in the world. I wouldn’t be where I am without her. I meant it when I said my Oscar ‘is just as much hers as it is mine.’”

She said her mom spent her time painting, playing cards, listening to music, and loved to “snuggle her cats.”

Aside from being Ariana’s mom, she said her Gina’s purpose was “educating young people.”

“She passed just shy of delivering 30 years of service as a public school teacher (most currently 8th grade social studies). And, my god, did she thrive in a classroom,” she wrote. “Her creativity knew no bounds. She was beloved and incredibly respected by her colleagues and students alike. The greatest advocate for the underdog, a believer in arts education and the smartest person I know - with a willingness to speak her mind regardless of the consequences. But she was also a heart forward individual who believed in hard work, compassion and empathy in the same breath.”

Ariana described her as “a force of epic proportion,” adding her biggest achievement was “to have made her proud.”

She shared this message to her mom: “I love you mommy. Now travel amongst the seas, the winds and the angels as I know you always loved to do.”

DeBose also provided links to organizations to which her followers could donate in her mom’s memory including: Ovarian.org, TealDiva.org and https://us.camillaandmarc.com/.

Ariana’s friends showed love in the comments.

Ava DuVernay wrote, “I enjoyed reading about the vibrant, force of nature that is your Mom. The way you describe her. What a tribute. I smiled while pouring through the pictures of her Life. What a woman. How remarkable that you've experienced this kind of attachment. The forever kind. Bless you both. 🤍”

Amanda Kloots shared, “Sending you so much love. This is a beautiful post she seemed like an incredible woman. Love you ❤️.”

Cecily Strong posted, “So much love to you and her community (and the whole world really) for the loss of such a powerhouse. ❤️ Thank you for sharing these beautiful words with all of us.”

Quinta Brunson sent her “so much love.”

Yvonne Orji wrote, “So very sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.”