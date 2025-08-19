Amanda Knox ‘Wept’ Over Interrogation Scene in New Series: ‘Got It Right Finally' (Exclusive)

Instagram

Amanda Knox sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about the new limited series “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” which she executive produced with Monica Lewinsky.

The show is inspired by the story of how she was wrongfully convicted in the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Amanda opened up about how telling her story in this way is about reclaiming the narrative and finding closure after a traumatic experience, sharing how the impetus for it all was becoming a mother.

She shared, “It is the story of my decision to return to Italy to confront my prosecutor. And we have to go back in time to appreciate what are the stakes of that and why I might be motivated to make that decision. But it's ultimately about, like, when you've got gone through a traumatic experience, how do you reclaim your sense of self?”

Amanda went on, “I didn't want this dark cloud that had been hanging over my life to get passed on to my daughter. I wanted to… cultivate a world for her where I could show her what it means to, like, stand up, to set the record straight, to move on, and to own yourself and your story. And I felt like I hadn't done it yet.”

She also recalled when they filmed one particularly difficult scene, her interrogation, saying she “cried and wept” with relief.

Amanda said, “My interrogation scene is one that I was deeply concerned about... It was the worst experience of my life where I was made to feel insane and I did not know what was going to happen, and it really, like, catapulted this whole case into the mess that it became.”

She said of watching the scene, “I really, really, I cried and wept, not just because I was triggered, but because we got it right finally, and I was so relieved.”

Knox also gushed over working with Lewinsky, saying, “The world tried to turn her into a punchline,” noting Monica “reclaimed her narrative and [has] taken it back. She's forging the path ahead of me and then holding my hand, carrying me alongside her.”

Plus, she praised Grace Van Patten, the actress who plays her in the series, and the amount of work she did to embody her.

“I want to point out… Grace is playing me as a young, 20-year-old, naïve girl and a tragically, you know, tormented 35-year-old woman. She's playing me at the worst experiences of my life and the best experience of my life, and she's doing it in English and Italian. Like, the amount of work that she went and did to in order to embody me and not just, like, the gravitas of the scenario, but also, like, my sense of whimsy… I love her for it. Like, I'm so grateful to her for it.”

Mona also spoke with Grace about taking on the role, sharing that she was “very nervous” meeting Amanda for the first time, but that Amanda put her at ease by being extremely open. In terms of what stood out to her most about the story, Grace said it was just the facts and the number of mistakes that were made. She also shared how she wanted people to understand Amanda’s essence as a human being, and how inspiring she found it that Knox is still able to trust and forgive. Watch!