Zoë Kravitz Has Heard Taylor Swift’s New Album, Says There Are ‘No Skips’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz sat down with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario to dish on their new Darren Aronofsky crime thriller “Caught Stealing.”

Austin plays an NYC bartender whose punk-rock neighbor asks him to take care of his cat, which leads to him being caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters.

Before talking about the film, Tommy had to ask Zoë if she’s heard friend Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Kravitz dished, “I’ve heard bits of it… It’s fantastic.”

Tommy asked, “It’s a banger?” and she replied, “Yeah, of course… No skips.”

As for “Caught Stealing,” Austin explained, “It just felt vulnerable… It’s not this character that’s on the surface very far from me… Obviously, he lives a completely different life and he's a totally different person, but it's not like in ‘Dune,’ you know, where I look in the mirror and I see a guy who's very, very different.”

He went on, “And then it's also like exploring the messiness of humanity like the messiness of myself, the imperfections and the mistakes and I was excited to explore it, but it was it was also vulnerable.”

Austin and Zoë have amazing chemistry in the movie, and they shared what they love most about each other.

Kravitz told Butler, “I like your sense of humor… I think you're really funny… I feel like people don't know that about you.”

Austin added, “We had a lot of laughs. I think we both didn't expect that about each other… because you are hilarious.”

He told Zoë, “You’re very tapped into this creative thing, whether that's music or writing or acting. Yeah, your music… I want the world to get to experience that.”

They also talked about the ’90s nostalgia of the film and what they'd want to bring back from that era.

Kravitz said, “I'd like to bring back not having internet and social media. I mean, what a time.”

Butler agreed, “God, what a time.”

Kravitz later added, “Being bored and like sitting in your room and… if there was like a CD or a movie you loved you'd watch it over and over and over again, and obsess, you know, and… it created these deep connections and loves and knowledge of music and film.”

Austin said he would bring back, “Golden Eye on Nintendo 64.” Zoë agreed, saying, “I loved that game.”