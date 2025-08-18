‘This Ends with Us’ Actress Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni of Harassment

Getty Images

Amid his legal battle with Blake Lively, “It Ends with Us” star Justin Baldoni is now facing harassment allegations from his co-star Isabela Ferrer.

Ferrer played the younger version of Lively’s character in the movie.

Ferrer’s allegations come days after his lawyers filed a motion claiming that she was unreachable and unresponsive to his subpoena request.

In new court papers, obtained by People magazine, Ferrer’s team accused Baldoni of engaging in “bad faith tactics” and claimed that his motion filing had the “aim of harassing” her.

Ferrer’s legal team also claimed that Baldoni and his team acted “inappropriately” with her after she received a subpoena from Blake Lively’s team in connection with the legal battle.

In her court filing, Ferrer reached out to Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios to cover her legal bills, citing a clause in her acting contract, after being subpoenaed by Lively’s legal counsel.

The docs stated, “It Ends, LLC has not honored its obligations.”

According to Ferrer, Baldoni’s company would only agree to pay her legal fees if she were to “relinquish control of her response to the Lively subpoena to Wayfarer.”

The docs claimed, “From that point forward, Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control, and otherwise act inappropriately toward Ms. Ferrer.”

Ferrer’s lawyers attacked Baldoni’s motion, calling it “yet another attempt to manipulate the press, to create havoc on a young, up-and-coming and talented actress and to violate this Court’s policies on the publishing of non-party personally identifying information."

The docs stated, “Unfortunately, the Motion is just the latest in a broader pattern of conduct by Baldoni to bully Ms. Ferrer. While Ms. Ferrer will faithfully comply with her legal obligations under any subpoena, summons or court order, she obviously will not be intimidated or extorted by any party to otherwise participate in the proceedings."

Baldoni has not responded to Ferrer’s allegations.

Blake and Justin are scheduled for a March 2026 trial.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed.