“The Pitt’s” Katherine LaNassa is still on cloud nine after her Emmy nomination!

Over the weekend, “Extra” spoke with Katherine on the red carpet at the TV Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival, where she reacted to the show’s 13 Emmy nominations, including her first-ever nomination.

LaNassa was “floored” by the honor, saying, “It’s such an honor. I mean when I really thought about it, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, actors voted for this,’ so it’s really an honor, really a blessing. I’m very humbled by it.”

Katherine also shared how much she is rooting for co-star Noah Wyle to win his first Emmy!

She commented, “He hasn’t won yet, so I want him to win… I’m willing it.”

Katherine will be wearing a custom dress to the Emmys, teasing, “It was a surprise to me, I just found out last weekend. I saw a drawing.”

LaNassa teased a bit about what’s in store for Season 2, which takes place over Fourth of July weekend.

She shared, “I don’t know what’s going to explode, what’s going to last long. They got people in there, but you know, we really don’t even know who’s the wild card… little things start to happen, but I don’t know either.”

“Extra” also spoke with Noah, who shared his reaction to the show’s Emmy nominations, including his own.

He said, “I was overjoyed and blown away, really, for a freshmen show to get that kind of attention. I knew the show was gaining a large word of mouth kind of following, that began with the medical community and kind of rippled outward. To get this sort of validation from the industry itself is incredible.”

It was Noah’s first nomination in 26 years.