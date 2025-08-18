‘Teen Mom’ Star Javi Marroquin & Wife Lauren Comeau Expecting Baby #3 Together

Instagram

Javi Marroquin is going to be a dad again!

The “Teen Mom” alum and his wife Lauren Comeau are expecting their third child together. They are already the parents of daughter Maizee and son Eli, and Javi also shares son Lincoln with his ex, Kailyn Lowry.

Marroquin announced Lauren’s pregnancy on Instagram with a maternity pic, writing, “The best honeymoon souvenir. So grateful to be doing this again with you momma! You’re the strongest woman I know and we are beyond lucky 😭❤️ love you more each day.”

Lauren shared the happy news on her Instagram, too, writing, “Our grand finale 🫶🏼👶🏻♡.”

She also answered question on Instagram Stories, letting one fan know they are waiting to find out the gender.

Comeau also revealed they were trying for another baby, and that she knew she was pregnant right away due to tracking apps and early symptoms.

Javi and Lauren tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April.

He announced the marriage on Instagram. Along with posting a wedding photo, he wrote, “𝟶𝟺.𝟸𝟺.𝟸𝟻 💍.”

Lauren also shared her own photo of them on their special day at the beach.

According to her Instagram Story, Lauren shared that “only my dad, our kids and our pastor were there.”

She explained, “We wanted it to be something special for the boys and something intimate for our family and for my dad to walk me down the aisle.”