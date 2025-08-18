Celebrity News August 18, 2025
Sharon Stone Confirms She Went on a Date with Nelly
Sharon Stone, 67, and Nelly, 50, once went out on a date!
Stone confirmed the rumor on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
Before she revealed the news, Andy said, “This is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” and fellow guest Bob Odenkirk insisted, “I’m going to say yeah.”
Sharon shocked the audience when she confessed, “Yes, I did.”
Cohen wondered, “Did you have a second date?” and Stone revealed with a smile, “No, I did not.”
Back in January, Sharon opened up to The Times about her dating life, sharing that she is on Tinder.
The star, who was married to Phil Bronstein from 1998-2004, said, “This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent.”
The mother of three also shared some dating horror stories, including meeting a guy who was “clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent.”
The actress ordered a water and told the guy, “I’m sorry, I can’t stay.”
On another date, Sharon said she felt like a “therapist,” as the man talked nonstop about his failed marriage.
Meanwhile, Nelly wed Ashanti in 2023, and they share 1-year-old son Kareen. The rapper is also the dad of four adult children.