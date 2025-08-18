Sabrina Carpenter Set to Perform at MTV VMAs 2025

Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The first round of performers has just been announced for the 2025 MTV VMAs!

Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J. Balvin ft. DJ Snake, and sombr have all signed up to hit the stage at the show, which is hosted by LL Cool J.

Along with performing, Ricky and Busta will be honored with the Latin Icon Award and Rock the Bells Visionary Award, respectively.