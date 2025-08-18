Award Shows August 18, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter Set to Perform at MTV VMAs 2025
The first round of performers has just been announced for the 2025 MTV VMAs!
Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J. Balvin ft. DJ Snake, and sombr have all signed up to hit the stage at the show, which is hosted by LL Cool J.
Along with performing, Ricky and Busta will be honored with the Latin Icon Award and Rock the Bells Visionary Award, respectively.
The MTV VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7. The show will broadcast on CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.