Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift drop major clues that she’ll be performing the Super Bowl Halftime show?

Fans think they discovered Easter eggs during her record-smashing “New Heights” podcast appearance, and social media influencer and super Swiftie Olivia Levin joined “Extra” to break it all down.

During her appearance on “New Heights,” Swift mentioned the Super Bowl several times, but also her sourdough obsession.

Swifties wonder if Taylor actually means Sourdough Sam, the San Francisco 49ers’ mascot?

Next year’s Super Bowl will be held on the 49ers’ home turf, at Levi’s Stadium.

Levin commented, “Something she said a few times in the podcast was the number 47.”

Swift’s 47th show on the Eras tour was at Levi’s Stadium.

On the podcast, Taylor expressed her interest in numerology, saying, “I love math stuff. I love dates… that stuff I find really fun.”

Olivia said, “These fans came together and found all those things, put it together and it seems like she could be performing at the Super Bowl.”

Levin believes that “it’s a real possibility” for Swift to perform on the biggest stage in sports. We’ll have to wait and see!

On the “New Heights” podcast, Taylor explained how she likes to plant Easter eggs, saying, “I’m never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It’s always going to be something I have coming up.”

Speaking of personal life, Taylor has been dating Travis Kelce for two years.