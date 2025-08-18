‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar & Husband Stephen Wissmann Expecting First Child

Instagram

A year after they tied the knot, “Counting On” star Jana Duggar and her husband Stephen Wissmann are having a baby!

On Monday, the couple took to social media to announce Jana’s pregnancy.

Along with a series of photos of her baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Last year, Jana and Stephen exchanged vows at the Grand at Willow Springs in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. They then settled in Nebraska.

They briefly started dating years ago but broke up. They stayed in touch, talking to each other “on and off over the years.”

Jana and Stephen eventually got back together earlier in 2024, after her brother Jeremiah married his sister Hannah.

She told People magazine, “It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other.’”

Duggar opened up about their relationship, saying, “I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I'm like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, genuinely care about me."

She went on, “It takes me a bit to open up, but I think just his continuing to be there, no matter what, through ups and downs. He's been a good friend over the years and has not pressured me in a lot of ways."

Jana admitted it was tough not being married while several of her younger siblings already were. She recalled, “I'm just like, 'What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?' I know I've prayed for this for years and years and definitely been like, 'What's the matter? Why can't I just...' All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s. By far, I am the oldest. So, it has been disheartening at times."