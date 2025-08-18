Instagram

Bella Thorne surprised fiancé Mark Emms with a proposal of her own!

Over the weekend, the actress shared a carousel of videos and images on Instagram from the special moment.

Instagram

Emms looks shocked as she opens a ring box and gets down on one knee. Afterward they share a romantic kiss.

Thorne also revealed how she set the scene with candles, flowers, and balloons.

Instagram

Bella wrote in the caption, “3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️.”

Instagram

The post got mixed reactions from fans, with comments like, "Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?"

Bella responded on Instagram Stories, sharing, "The comments on my post are hilarious!! Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Bella met the “Bad Vegan” producer in 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza. She told Vogue, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Instagram

Thorne told the mag that Emms proposed in May 2023 with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring flanked by baguettes.

She also shared her initial ideas for the wedding, as she envisioned saying “I do” in the U.K. at a manor in the countryside.