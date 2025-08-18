‘Abbott Elementary’: Quinta Brunson Teases Curveballs for Janine & Gregory (Exclusive)

Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

Quinta Brunson is dishing on what’s to come on “Abbott Elementary.”

“Extra” spoke with Quinta at the Television Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival, where she reacted to the show picking up six 2025 Emmy nominations.

The nominations are very “validating” for Quinta, who said, “It means that we are continuing to make a good show… It feels incredible. It is very encouraging. It makes me just want to keep doing it more.”

Quinta will be in a celebratory mood at the Emmys, but it’ll be a “chill” night for the cast since they are working the next day.

She explained, “It’s about keeping it chill so I can wake up at 5 a.m. the next morning.”

Quinta also teased what’s in store for Janine and Gregory in Season 5.

She said, “I think you’re going to see more of them being a very cute couple, but you know, they’re going to get thrown curveballs like most people who are in new relationships or in their, you know, in their 20s. I think life is going to start to happen.”

“Extra” also spoke with Quinta’s co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who shared her take on the next season.

She teased, “You’re going to see some sides of the characters you have never seen before.”