Did You Hate-Watch 'And Just Like That...'? Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Care

"And Just Like That..." has come to an end, leaving some viewers depressed and some others... relieved?

It seems the successful, three-season HBO Max series had its share of viewers who professed to be hate-watching the exploits of Carrie Bradshaw and her "Sex and the City" crew as they attempted to navigate being 60 in the city.

There is no denying that as the ladies faced challenges related to aging, including dating while caring for children with their own problems, job woes, how to interact with Gen Z, and health setbacks, the show took a decidedly different approach than focusing on the core women gossiping over mimosas about sex, sex, and more sex.

The new approach stung some longtime fans, including Tranna Wintour, who only half-jokingly implored the show's creators to stop mid-season and never release more episodes. Her video went viral, attracting sympathetic comments from Katie Couric and Sandra Bernhard, among others.

But if you hate-watched the show, star Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, is not complaining!

In a New York Times piece that serves as her exit interview from the series, SJP said she is "absolutely" happy with where Carrie landed in the end.

"I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that," she said of hate-watching. "We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real. I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

As for why the show is ending after three seasons, SJP asserted, "That's where the story ended," expressing contentment with the fact that Carrie did not end up with Big (Chris Noth), who died; or with Aidan (John Corbett), whose personal life made their romance unsustainable; or even with Duncan (Jonathan Cake), the dashing downstairs neighbor who challenged her and wound up encouraging her as she produced a highly satisfying novel.

Asked to speculate what the future might hold for Carrie, SJP said that in 15 years, she expected Carrie's life would be "pretty rich, in terms of friendships and culture and travel and the ways in which the children of her friends are in her life. I feel good about her. I think she’s set up pretty well."

She also spent some time opening up about Season 3's most attention-grabbing looks, including that green dirndl and the floppy hat that everyone's still talking about. As for shoes, she humorously pointed out in the interview, "We had more flats than we've had in the past."

Could Carrie's story ever go on? SJP was firm in saying, "It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected."