Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Jonathan Bailey, Tom Holland & More Frontrunners

Getty Images

The movie world and James Bond fans are on the edges of their seats waiting to see who will fill those iconic shoes next!

Welcome to the 007 sweepstakes… and make no mistake, the stakes are high!

We’re breaking down the frontrunners, including Jonathan Bailey, Tom Holland, Regé-Jean Page, Jacob Elordi, and others.

“Extra” spoke with Variety’s Clayton Davis, who weighed in on the possible leading men.

Davis discussed Jonathan’s chances, saying, “Just because he’s an openly gay person in real life, doesn’t mean that you can’t take on James Bond, who in this series is straight.”

One former Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is sounding-off on the search.

When asked about Jonathan possibly being the next Bond at his premiere of “The Thursday Murder Club,” Brosnan told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi, “There are so many great men out there. There’s so many wonderful actors. It’s a magnificent role. Whoever finds the role, it will change their life.”