Where to Take Advantage of No Resort Fee Promotion in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is the perfect place to close out summer!
Hip-hop heavyweights T-Pain, Lil Wayne and Nelly are headlining Labor Day weekend.
Another big incentive, Resorts World is offering a no-fee promotion for no resort fee and complimentary parking through the holiday weekend.
Other big-name artists who are coming to town in the next month include Pitbull and Benson Boone.
