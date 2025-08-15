Skip to Main Content
Partners August 15, 2025

Where to Take Advantage of No Resort Fee Promotion in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the perfect place to close out summer!

Hip-hop heavyweights T-Pain, Lil Wayne and Nelly are headlining Labor Day weekend.

Another big incentive, Resorts World is offering a no-fee promotion for no resort fee and complimentary parking through the holiday weekend. 

Other big-name artists who are coming to town in the next month include Pitbull and Benson Boone. 

For more, check out VisitLasVegas.com!

