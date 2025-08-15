Watch Julia Roberts Experience Sheer Joy in New Lancôme Campaign

Check out Julia Roberts’ new ad campaign for Lancôme’s La vie est belle Vanille Nude fragrance.

For the campaign, Julia teamed up with Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle.

In the ad, Julia gets a knock on the door from a hotel employee, but has her eye on a pastry that she ends up consuming in her room!

The ad is all about capturing Julia’s unapologetic pursuit of a moment of happiness and the freedom that you get when you embark on a love affair with yourself.